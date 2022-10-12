VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Bears, Bobcats capture big victories

VIDOR – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears upped their District 22-4A mark to 7-2 with a 25-21, 25-19, 8-25, 25-22 victory over the Vidor Lady Pirates.

Hallie Maddox led the Lady Bears with 10 kills and 23 assists. Chrissy Joseph had eight kills and Mariah Ammons had six.

Lexi Tubbleville contributed 15 digs while Ava White had nine.

Lady Bobcats

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats ran their District 22-3A record to 7-2 with a 15-25, 25-22, 25-7, 25-17 victory over the East Chambers Lady Bucs.

Greenlea Oldham notched 13 kills for the Lady Bobcats.

Mackenzie Haley had eight kills while Lela Francis and Kylie Mouton had five apiece.

Harleigh Rawls collected 21 digs while Hannah Block had 13 and Libby Thurman 10.

Brianna Moore claimed 18 assists while Rawls contributed 17.

Haley had four aces while Moore and Rawls had two apiece. Haley also had two blocks.