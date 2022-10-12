VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Bears, Bobcats capture big victories

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022

By Orange Leader

The LC-M Lady Bears maintain second-place in District 22-4A play after a win against Vidor. (Photo courtesy LC-M Bear Facts)

VIDOR – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears upped their District 22-4A mark to 7-2 with a 25-21, 25-19, 8-25, 25-22 victory over the Vidor Lady Pirates.

Hallie Maddox led the Lady Bears with 10 kills and 23 assists. Chrissy Joseph had eight kills and Mariah Ammons had six.

Lexi Tubbleville contributed 15 digs while Ava White had nine.

Lady Bobcats

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats ran their District 22-3A record to 7-2 with a 15-25, 25-22, 25-7, 25-17 victory over the East Chambers Lady Bucs.

Greenlea Oldham notched 13 kills for the Lady Bobcats.

Mackenzie Haley had eight kills while Lela Francis and Kylie Mouton had five apiece.

Harleigh Rawls collected 21 digs while Hannah Block had 13 and Libby Thurman 10.

Brianna Moore claimed 18 assists while Rawls contributed 17.

Haley had four aces while Moore and Rawls had two apiece. Haley also had two blocks.

More High School Sports

Orangefield Bobcats undefeated in district but not looking past any opponents

Vidor Pirates riding hot streak but now facing season’s toughest test in Lumberton

Battlin’ Bears hitting the road and looking to slow down red-hot Livingston

Sophomore Bryce Linder embraces responsibilities as Cardinals varsity defensive end

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar