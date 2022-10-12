PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield students enjoy visit from U.S. Army

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, October 12, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Courtesy of Orangefield High School)

Representatives of the U.S. Army recently visited Orangefield High School to speak about the occupational and career enhancement opportunities, college funding and the financial benefits of the Army.

The staff sergeants shared their life, military and travel experiences.

They also discussed their individual future plans while encouraging the students to explore and plan their futures, even if it is not military service.

