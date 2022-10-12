NCSO: Homeowner discovers naked man in house, fires shot that grazes suspect’s forearm

DEWEYVILLE — At 5:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 190 Block of CR 4161 in Newtown County, a homeowner contacted the dispatch center, staying he woke up and found an unidentified naked man inside his house.

The caller described the intruder to be a white male who appeared young, possibly in his early twenties.

The homeowner further advised that the unidentified man tried to steal his cat.

The homeowner reported he fired a shot at the man that grazed his right forearm.

The man fled from the home toward the old high school in Deweyville.

A deputy arrived and observed a male who was unclothed running toward CR 4156.

The deputy gave chase and took the man into custody. The unidentified male was taken by EMS to the hospital in Beaumont for treatment and was released.

He is in the Newton County Jail and pending additional charges and arraignment.

This is an open investigation, and police will provide an update when the suspect is arraigned and all the charges are filed.