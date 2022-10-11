Orange County outlines Outdoor Burn Ban effective immediately
Published 10:14 am Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Orange County is under a burn ban.
Due to current conditions, County Judge John Gothia issued the Outdoor Burn Ban on Tuesday, effective immediately for Orange County until further notice.
All outdoor burning is prohibited.
This ban is due to drought conditions in the area in an effort to protect lives and properties of the residents in Orange County.
Officials will continue to monitor these conditions.