Orange County outlines Outdoor Burn Ban effective immediately

Published 10:14 am Tuesday, October 11, 2022

By Orange Leader

Orange County is under a burn ban.

Due to current conditions, County Judge John Gothia issued the Outdoor Burn Ban on Tuesday, effective immediately for Orange County until further notice.

All outdoor burning is prohibited.

This ban is due to drought conditions in the area in an effort to protect lives and properties of the residents in Orange County.

Officials will continue to monitor these conditions.

More News

Cause of Bridge City house fire under investigation; family escapes injury

Friends group talking Christmas at the Depot, Santa at the Depot and much more

PHOTO FEATURE — Mr. and Miss Vidor Elementary tabbed ahead of Homecoming Parade

PHOTO FEATURE — Future looks bright for West Orange-Stark cheer squads

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar