Friends group talking Christmas at the Depot, Santa at the Depot and much more

The bi-monthly meeting of the members of the board of directors and volunteers of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Orange Train Depot, 1210 Green Avenue.

President Alicia Booker encourages all to attend this important meeting for there will be items on the agenda that will require voting by the board.

Also, coming up soon will be the annual holiday events, Christmas at the Depot and Santa at the Depot.

On Dec. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., Christmas at the Depot will be a ladies event, a mix and mingle featuring refreshments, wine and entertainment.

The following week, on Dec. 11, Santa will be there to greet the children from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Photos will be available.

Anyone who is interested in learning about this organization is encouraged to come to the meeting, as the organization is looking for volunteers. Meet the group at 5 p.m. for refreshments.

For more information or to schedule an event at the depot, call 409-330-1576 or visit orangetxdepot.org.