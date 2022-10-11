Cause of Bridge City house fire under investigation

BRIDGE CITY — The cause of a blaze that destroyed a house in Bridge City is under investigation.

The fire lit the skies as a total of 17 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Bridge City Volunteer Fire and Rescue received mutual aid from Emergency Services District No. 4 and West Orange Volunteer Fire Department, according to Chance Chatagnier, district manager with Orange County Emergency Services.

The call regarding the fire came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday for the house in the 400 block of Bower Drive.

Authorities responded with two engines, a ladder truck, rescue truck and a medical unit.

Two adults were in the home at the time of the fire. Two dogs and a cat survived, and one dog is unaccounted for, she said.

Chatagnier said the house is a total loss.

Officials have notified Red Cross to assist the residents.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation by Fire Investigator Elgin Browning.

Chatagnier said the scene was cleared at approximately 11 p.m.

— Written by Mary Meaux