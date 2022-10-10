VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Cardinals stay perfect in 22-4A, celebrate DeLuna’s 100th win

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals defeated the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears 25-21, 25-17, 25-20 to remain perfect I District 22-4A volleyball play, moving to 8-0 as they handed head coach Savanah De”Luna her 100th career victory as a coach.

Freshman Anna Kelly had 16 kills and seven digs for the two-time defending 22-4A Lady Cardinals. Taryn Doiron notched 19 assists, seven digs, six kills and three aces. Demi Carter claimed 14 kills and five digs. Cambree LaComb notched 20 assists while Lexi Nugier had 18 digs.

The Lady Bears are now 6-2 but remain solidly in second-place in the standings.

* * *

Orangefield

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats took down the Warren Lady Warriors 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24 in District 22-3A volleyball action.

Mackenzie Haley had 11 kills and Harleigh Rawls had nine while Greenlea Oldham contributed eight and Lela Francis added seven.

Rawls claimed 22 digs with Haley collecting 19 and Kaylea Gravett nine. Rawls and Brianna Moore had 22 assists apiece while Haley had four aces.

* * *

Vidor

VIDOR – The Vidor Lady Pirates improved to 5-3 in District 22-4A play with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-20 sweep of the Silsbee Lady Tigers at Pirate Gym.

Rylee Sherman led the Lady Pirates with six kills. Madison Jones and Natalie Morrison had three kills each. Laikyn Brodnax, Madison Powell and Brilie Cornelison had two kills each while Madison Perkins and Jaden each had one.