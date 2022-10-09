American Red Cross seeking volunteer recruitment in Orange County

The Southeast & Deep East Chapter of the American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to assist it in achieving its humanitarian mission to alleviate human suffering in times of personal and community crises.

Since its founding in 1881, the Red Cross has been a global leader in providing care, shelter and hope to individuals and communities in the face of emergencies.

“Volunteers comprise more than 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce and make it possible for us to respond to more than 62,000 disasters a year, most of which are home fires,” said Kimberly Patel, volunteer recruitment manager for the Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross.

“We understand that people want to help their neighbors in times of need. The Red Cross can help put local residents to work who want to support their community.”

In addition to helping local residents provide much-needed help to their friends and neighbors, the Red Cross provides volunteers with many personal benefits.

These include building one’s professional resume, learning new skills, gaining leadership experience and getting to better know the community.

The time and nature of each volunteer’s commitment is flexible and based on each individual’s personal interests.

Volunteer opportunities range from behind-the-scenes functions to so-called “boots-on-the-ground” activities during disasters.

“Perhaps the greatest benefits of volunteering for the Red Cross are the people you meet and the fun you have interacting with them,” said Patel. “It is nice to be with people who share your desire to help others and your love of your community.”

While anyone can find a place to volunteer in the Red Cross, Southeast and Deep East Chapter is looking for Disaster Responders and volunteers to outreach to our military communities. In particular, we are looking for volunteers to fill the following roles:

Disaster Action Team: Meet people’s immediate emergency needs after small disasters like home fires

Shelter Team: Provide those who are displaced by a large-scale disaster a safe place to stay in a congregate shelter

Service to the Armed Forces Outreach Team: Provide information to educate military members and their families about services Red Cross can provide.

Learn more about volunteering with the American Red Cross at the Volunteer Opportunities Information Session at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Orange office, 3901 I-10 East in Orange.

To RSVP or for more information, contact Kimberly Patel at kimberly.patel@redcross.org or visit redcross.org.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40

percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and

supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on

volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please

visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.