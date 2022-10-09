ADOPT A PET — Bayou ready to give A LOT of love

Published 12:14 am Sunday, October 9, 2022

By Orange Leader

Bayou is ready for you. Call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468. (Courtesy photo)

WEST ORANGE — Bayou is a young hound mix weighing in at roughly 50 pounds — that’s 50 pounds of furry love and affection.

His favorite things are peanut butter and belly rubs.

Bayou is looking for a furever home where he can snuggle up to his human on the couch or play fetch outside in the yard.

Please consider fostering or adopting Bayou.

For more information, contact the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.

More News

BRIGHT FUTURES — Kelsy Miles goes extra distance to excel at West Orange-Stark

American Red Cross seeking volunteer recruitment in Orange County

Fundraiser planned for man who suffered amputation from flesh-eating bacteria

PHOTO FEATURE — Vidor Rotary recognizes Vidor High Students of the Month

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar