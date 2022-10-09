ADOPT A PET — Bayou ready to give A LOT of love

WEST ORANGE — Bayou is a young hound mix weighing in at roughly 50 pounds — that’s 50 pounds of furry love and affection.

His favorite things are peanut butter and belly rubs.

Bayou is looking for a furever home where he can snuggle up to his human on the couch or play fetch outside in the yard.

Please consider fostering or adopting Bayou.

For more information, contact the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.