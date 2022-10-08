PHOTOS — Families and friends gather at Orangetober Festival. More fun planned through Sunday.

The 2nd annual Orangetober Festival continues through Sunday at Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.

The Pumpkin Village features more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds, along with photo opportunities for the entire family.

Day 3 of the Orangetober Festival begins at 11 a.m. Sunday and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids activities, food vendors and craft beer.

Beginning at 3 p.m., families, businesses and individuals are encouraged to bring pumpkins home for decorating, carving or eating.

PLAESE NOTE, pumpkins WILL NOT be moved, claimed or taken off site prior to 3 p.m. No dogs, pets or coolers are allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion.

For additional information, call the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011 or visit orangetexas.gov.