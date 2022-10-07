STATE POLICE: Man dies day after head-on crash in southwest Louisiana

On Wednesday, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious-injury crash on LA Hwy 27 near Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 76-year-old Harry T. Methvin of DeQuincy.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2000 Toyota Tundra, driven by 60-year-old Bret Wayne Thibodeaux of Sulphur, was traveling south on LA 27.

At the same time, a 2014 Jeep Compass, driven by Methvin, was traveling north on LA 27.

As Thibodeaux entered the right hand curve, he failed to maintain control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline into the northbound lane of travel and struck the Jeep head-on.

Methvin, who was properly restrained, sustained serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment.

Thibodeaux sustained moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

On Thursday, Troop D was notified that Methvin had succumbed to his injuries sustained during the crash.