PHOTO FEATURE: Orangefield Junior High students earn Region Choir status
Published 12:25 pm Friday, October 7, 2022
ORANGEFIELD — More than two dozen seventh and eighth grade Orangefield Junior High Choir students competed last weekend for spots in the Region choir.
Congratulations to the following 14 students who were selected:
Hope Samms
Olivia Shearer
Trista Gray
Katy West
Madison McCormack
Naomi Madrid
Tessa Bailey
Hayden Nichols
Jose Salinas
Dak Sims
Elijah Jones
Santiago Valdovinos
Aiden Barnett
Reese Dearing