PHOTO FEATURE: Orangefield Junior High students earn Region Choir status

Published 12:25 pm Friday, October 7, 2022

By Orange Leader

ORANGEFIELD — More than two dozen seventh and eighth grade Orangefield Junior High Choir students competed last weekend for spots in the Region choir.

Congratulations to the following 14 students who were selected:

Hope Samms

Olivia Shearer

Trista Gray

Katy West

Madison McCormack

Naomi Madrid

Tessa Bailey

Hayden Nichols

Jose Salinas

Dak Sims

Elijah Jones

Santiago Valdovinos

Aiden Barnett

Reese Dearing

