VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Cardinals open second half of district with flair

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals cranked up the second half of District 22-4A action with some flair, sweeping the Silsbee Lady Tigers 3-0 at Cardinal Gym.

The Lady Cardinals, the two-time defending district champions, improved to 7-0 on the district season.

Demi Carter powered her way to 16 kills and five digs. Taryn Doiron notched 14 kills, 15 assists and three aces.

Cambree LaComb collected 24 assists and three aces. Anna Kelly had eight kills and six aces. Lexi Nugier had 11 big digs and three aces, while Chloe Doyle had five blocks.

Orangefield

KIRBYVILLE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats continued their winning ways to start the second half of District 22-3A play with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-10 road win over the Kirbyville Lady Wildcats.

Mackenzie Haley powered the Lady Bobcats offense with 13 kills, while Greenlea Oldham had eight and Kylie Mouton seven.

Brianna Moore posted 24 assists, while Harleigh Rawls had 14.

Rawls led the way with nine digs while Kaylea Gravett had eight and Haley seven.

Hannah Block had five aces while Gravett contributed three. Oldham and Lela Francis had two blocks apiece.

Vidor

WEST ORANGE – The Vidor Lady Pirates swept past the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 25-5, 25-11, 25-9 in District 22-4A action at Mustang Gym.

Rylee Sherman and Jaden Lee had four kills apiece for the Lady Pirates, while Natalie and Madison Jones had three each.