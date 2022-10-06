Orangefield’s Cameron Dischler has 1,000 yards, 10 touchdowns and is only getting started

ORANGEFIELD – After an action-packed season toting the leather through 11 games as a junior, Orangefield fans had to know by the time he was a senior, it was going to be “Unleash The Disch Time.”

Well, senior tailback Cameron Dischler has done that and more as the Bobcats are on a quest to get their first outright district title since 1988.

Dischler racked up 1,370 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior and is on a torrid pace to thrash those numbers this season.

Through six games, Dischler has motored to 1,024 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He’s had many shining moments on the varsity level since his sophomore season, but last week was perhaps the biggest one.

Dischler shredded the Anahuac Panthers defense for a whopping 261 yards on 37 carries, helping the Bobcats (4-2, 2-0) to a vital 25-15 District 10-3A Division I road victory in a game that featured. possibly, the district favorites.

“I felt like our offensive line really had it going on and I kept wanting the ball,” said Dischler. “We were able to keep the chains moving with those tough runs, getting five yards here, five yards there and then we would bust a big one. The guys up front really controlled things, especially in the second half.”

Long-time Bobcats coach Josh Smalley was elated with the performance.

“We were tied at 15-15 at the half, and right when we walked back out there, I looked at Cameron and asked him if he was ready to go and take over,” said Smalley. “He had that look like, ‘Of course I am.’ He was a workhorse. In our offense, it’s tough to give a kid 37 carries like that. We would prefer 20 to 25 touches, but we knew we could count on him to get us there. It was awesome to watch.”

Smalley said Dischler is an athlete who takes care of himself and his body. He’s known for being about the team. Not rah-rah type, but a player who leads by example with work ethic and will to succeed.

Dischler got his share of totes as a sophomore and junior, sharing the wealth in the backfield. Hunter Ashworth was a stellar fullback for the Bobcats.

“Hunter was always such a bruising guy, running hard inside and running through people, and I was more known as the outside guy. That helped keep defenses off-balance,” said Dischler. “This year, I knew I was going to get more carries inside, so I knew I was going to have to get bigger and stronger. Coach (David) Kendrick has been incredible as our strength coach. The last two years, we’ve grown so much stronger as a team. I feel really comfortable going up the middle and trying to break away.”

Dischler says it is special getting on the outside and seeing open field. He gets “that light” in his eyes, like it is time to go.

“There is nothing quite like breaking a big one, getting the crowd going and getting all of my teammates fired up,” Dischler said. “It’s still a lot more fun trying to run through cornerbacks and safeties then it is those linebackers in the middle.”

Dischler doesn’t mind sharing the load with fellow backs Gavin Perry-Koci and Case Singleton, along with quarterback Brayden Parker.

“Each one of them are so capable of making big plays,” said Dischler. “Defenses just can’t key on me, because those guys have speed and power, too. For this offense to have success, it has always taken several backs who can bring different things.”

One thing Dischler is extremely proud of is the improved play of the offensive line. The Bobcats lost all of their starters up front from last year’s 7-4 Class 4A Division II playoff unit.

“These guys, what more can you say? They have just done an incredible job,” expressed Dischler. “In our style of offense, it’s those big guys up front that make it go. Sure, we knew we were young in the line when the season started, but we kept on pumping them up and showing confidence in them. Offensive linemen, you know, don’t get a lot of credit, but those guys have gotten better each week. They are just going to keep getting better, and I can’t express more of how proud I am of them.”

Dischler doesn’t mind pumping up the younger guys. He had one particular former teammate who got him motivated, All-district linebacker Brayden Babineaux, who graduated in the Spring.

“Brayden, what a warrior he was, you couldn’t help to look up to and admire that guy,” said Dischler. “He had so much will and desire and played most of the season last year with a torn ACL. You can’t get much tougher than that.”

Dischler also sees his share of time on defense at defensive back.

“I know the coaches like to give me a break some, but I love being out there on defense, too,” said Dischler. “When I’m out there, I feel capable of making some big plays.”

Dischler has always had amazing support in the stands, especially from parents Kelly and Steve.

“They are my biggest supporters for sure, and have always been there for me in everything I do,” said Dischler. “Everyone knows who my Mom is, too. If you can’t hear her cheering from the stands all these years, then your hearing is not very good.”

Dischler definitely has some football bloodlines. His grandfather Jeep Colburn and late great uncle Dickie Colburn were excellent football players at Stark High in the 1960s. Both played college football and were coaches early in their careers.

“My grandfather, I must say, is my biggest fan,” said Dischler. “He has always been there offering tips, whether I like it or not. And he’s usually right. Not many people have watched more football than him. He’s full of knowledge. Uncle Dickie was a big supporter, too, and I miss seeing him in the stands, but he’s always with me in my heart.”

The last time the Bobcats won a district title was in 1988 when they went 9-2. Dischler doesn’t have any huge personal goals like 2,000 yards, but he has a couple he wants to reach that are team-oriented.

“To win district would be so sweet, and to be part of the team that could accomplish that would be great. It’s something, as teammates, we can always remember and brag about years away from now when we get old,” said Dischler. “I guess my biggest personal goal would be to sit at the podium at the Willie Ray Smith Awards this year as an Offensive Finalist. That would be awesome, and it would be awesome to represent as a Bobcat and what we accomplish.”

For Dischler, the sky is the limit as he looks to wrap up a tremendous senior campaign.

“Cameron is a true student of the game,” said Smalley. “You don’t hardly ever see this at the high school level, but he comes into every film session with a notebook in hand. He takes in everything he does well and he jots down everything he feels he could do better at. He is not one to ever toot his own horn but what he has done for this football program speaks pretty loudly.”