Thomas Anthony Donnaud, 72, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away on September 12, 2022, in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Officiating will be Pastor Shane Weaver.

Following the service, Masonic Rites will be performed by Buna Masonic Lodge #1095.

Inurnment will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on August 29, 1950, he was the son of Ray Joseph Donnaud and Laua Sue (Nations) Donnaud.

Thomas worked for Home Depot for many years.

He was a member of Saint John’s Lodge #11 and Prince George Forest #139, both in Maryland.

Thomas was beloved by all his family and friends in Maryland, Florida, and Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Sheila Smith and Mike Donnaud; and his stepson, Donald Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Grace Donnaud; his daughter, Mary Hesson and husband Mike; his stepchildren, Susan Nichols and husband Tony, and Randy Smith and wife Melissa; his daughter-in-law, Candance Smith; his brother, Charles Donnaud; his brother-in-law, Mack Smith; his great-aunt, Dolly McRight; as well as his eight grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Masonic Lodge or Salvation Army, in honor of Thomas.