Orange County ISD superintendents outline education concerns ahead of 88th Legislature

This week, State Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) met with local superintendents from Orange County to discuss education issues in preparation for the 88th Legislature, which convenes in January.

“The Legislature faces many challenges this session, and we cannot make good decisions unless we are listening closely to those we represent,” Nichols said. “Education is and always will be one of the most important issues we face as a state.”

Before each legislative session, Nichols said he meets with each of the school district superintendents in Senate District 3 to listen to their priorities and discuss issues facing the local education community.

“Senator Nichols and his team regularly reach out to our county superintendents for information related to current educational needs and concerns,” said Orangefield ISD Superintendent Dr. Shaun McAlpin.

“Each legislative year Senator Nichols conducts a roundtable discussion with Orange County superintendents to dialogue about potential plans for the upcoming session and to glean information about what he and his team can do to assist us. This year’s roundtable topics included: school safety, mental health, education funding, teacher retention and pay to name a few. We are appreciative of the continued support and hope all the legislators do their part to improve education in our great State of Texas.”

Senate District 3, which includes almost 100 school districts throughout 18 counties, encompasses the greater part of East Texas and Jefferson County.

“These meetings help me to understand how decisions in Austin impact local schools,” Nichols said. “I appreciate the opportunity to meet with superintendents and discuss how we can continue improving our education system. Our combined goal is to ensure children have the educational tools they need to be successful.”