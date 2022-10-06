3 arrested, variety of illegal narcotics seized in targeted Vidor operation

VIDOR — Three men were arrested and a variety of illegal narcotics seized during a joint drug raid Wednesday night in Orange County, authorities said.

At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the county SWAT team, criminal investigation division and Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Ferndale Street in Vidor.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this search warrant was obtained after an investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the Vidor area

Amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and stolen property were located, recovered and seized at the location, police said.

After the investigation three men were arrested for the following charges:

• Jesse William Thomas – possession of controlled substance (cocaine), possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

• Christopher William Kelly – possession of dangerous drugs

• Armando Rey Torres – possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday morning thanking “the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the Honorable Judge Peveto (163rd District Court) and the Vidor Police Department for their continued assistance in these investigations.”