Plate lunch fundraiser benefits community mainstay Marvin Edwards’ cancer treatment

Hearing the word cancer brings many emotions during the journey from one doctor to the next as a treatment plan is implemented.

The cost can be overwhelming, even with insurance.

Marvin Edwards was diagnosed with cancer during the late summer and is on that journey.

He is waiting for a surgery date that is just part of the treatment plan doctors have selected for him.

A plate lunch fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. Friday at 110 Amaryliss in Orange is planned to benefit his family.

One has a choice of entrées from pork steak, ribs, brisket or fried fish. Each $10 plate includes dirty rice, green beans, bread, cake and a drink. Preorders are accepted at 409-330-6730.

All proceeds are for medical expenses.

Edwards and his wife, Benitris, have given back to the community in many ways over the years.

He has mowed Hollywood Cemetery for more than eight years. His wife has helped with Back to School events, Prom Dress giveaways and fundraising to help others in need, helping seniors as well as the homeless.

She is involved in many organizations such as Orange Lions Club as well as being an ambassador for the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce, just to name a couple.

Now they are in need of the help.

If you are unable to order a lunch on Friday, an account for donations has been set up at Sabine Federal Credit Union: Marvins Benefit account number: 1909489

One can also cash app $marvinbuckmaster

Or Zelle 7132988480 Artis Petterway