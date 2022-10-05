PHOTO FEATURE — Lessons from Neonatal Intensive Care frontlines

Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital’s Kelli Huebel recently spoke to Orangefield High School students.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit program director spoke to health science and child development students about some of the obstacles tiny babies must overcome and the healthcare providers that care for them.

“We would like to extend a big thank you to Mrs. Huebel and Christus St. Elizabeth for this educational opportunity for our students,” school leaders said.