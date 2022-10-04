Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman

A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”

The woman, whose name was initially withheld due to contact of next of kin, died Monday after she was found unresponsive in the water.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. ordered an autopsy, which is expected to occur some time Tuesday or Wednesday, he said.

The Sheriff’s Office received the call of a woman found unresponsive in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane Road and Atkinson Circle in Orange at 12:45 p.m. Monday, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and performed CPR, and were assisted by members of the Bridge City Volunteer Fire Department.

The woman was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is being handled by OCSO.

Authorities identified the woman as 20-year-old Angel Bock.