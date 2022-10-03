VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Bobcats wrap up first half of district strong

ANAHUAC – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats wrapped up the first half of District 22-3A play with a 5-2 record after notching a 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 road win over the Anahuac Lady Panthers.

Mackenzie Haley had 15 kills for the Lady Bobcats while Harleigh Rawls and Greenlea Oldham had six apiece.

Rawls had 20 digs while Kaylea Gravett notched 13. Brianna Moore put up 22 assists with Rawls adding 13. Libby Thurman snared six aces while Rawls and Kylie Mouton each had three. Oldham added two blocks.

Bridge City

WEST ORANGE – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals motored past the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 to improve to 6-0 in District 22-4A play.

Taryn Doiron had 13 assists, four kills and four aces for the Lady Cardinals.

Demi Carter racked up 11 kills. Lexi Nugier posted eight digs and eight aces. Cambree LaComb posted nine assists and four aces while Anna Kelly had four aces and three kills.

Vidor

JASPER – The Vidor Lady Pirates went on the road and claimed a 25-18, 25-16, 25-13 victory over the Jasper Lady Bulldogs.

Jaden Lee led the Lady Pirates with five kills.

Rylee Sherman had four kills while Madison Jones had three. Natalie Morrison and Brilie Cornelison had two kills apiece and Madi Powell had one.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears made quick work of Silsbee in District 22-4A action, improving to 5-1 in district play with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-1 win over the Lady Tigers. Chrissy Joseph had nine kills for the Lady Bears while Lindi Perry had five.

Hallie Maddox posrted 19 assists. Lexi Tubbleville had eight digs and Janniliz Nazario contributed four aces.