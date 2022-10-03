CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Fall feelings draw us to nature, birds. Special event planned Oct. 8.

Pumpkin spice is more than a flavor. It’s a feeling.

From church pumpkin patches to sunflower wreaths, we’re ready to get out our sweaters and take long walks in nature.

All of this area’s spring migration is just a plus.

World Bird Migration Day is Oct. 8, and a Bird-Friendly Port Arthur event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pleasure Island Commission office.

Bring the children for activities with Sea Rim Park and Shangri La representatives to learn more about the birds in our area.

We’ll also be discussing native plants for local yards to draw birds and pollinators.

For more information, call 409-985-7822.

Here’s some more thoughts on fall feelings:

Fall road trips to the country – or big cities – are my thing. A bistro lunch at a small table sounds heavenly. What I didn’t know about bistros could fill a book.

This one, from America’s Test Kitchen: “Modern Bistro: Home Cooking Inspired by French Classics.” The style came about as French families took in renters and fed them simple fare, and expanded to neighborhood eateries.

What sounds fancy after all these years has simple roots based on necessity. Duck confit was a preservation method. Fresh nettles were foraged in season.

Now we can eat more thing more often, so why don’t we?

And fold those omelets ourselves while we’re at it.

Southeast Texans grow figs, but have you ever considered them on Bistro Burgers with Pate, Figs and Watercress?

We love the Groves Pecan Festival. Celebrate with Wilted Spinach and Shrimp Salad with Bacon-Pecan Vinaigrette.

Our Cajuns speak French. French Onion Soup will warm us as much as gumbo.

Get in on the “mush” trend with Roasted King Trumpet Mushrooms. This fall, open your own bistro.

Like those little pancakes because you can eat more of them at a time? Who are you kidding?

Here’s the deal.

Step One Foods has a packet of blueberry cinnamon oatmeal that works as you’d expect and tastes better than you’d expect. The creating doctor has a packet of oats and walnut pancake mix that works the same way and it is heavenly.

Mix the contents with water, rest it 5 minutes, and grill up three little yummy little pancakes that will keep you full.

Even easier?

A pecan cranberry mix is one of their bars and a sprinkle mix is great for your lunch box to mix into yogurt. Fiber, Omega-3, plant sterols and antioxidants help with lowering cholesterol, migraines, etc.

Sometimes women are more into healthy foods than men so I’ll say my husband let me have most of his dark chocolate crunch bar, which I did enjoy very much. He gave big thumbs up to the little pancakes.

You’ll feel good about yourself after nourishing with steponefoods.com offerings.

Were you wondering about thermogenesis? Or how white kidney bean extract would taste in your coffee?

Plantee Nutrition wants to become your new morning ritual with offerings like packets of Lean Coffee. Imagine a weight management coffee with premium Columbian Arabica that is additionally plant powered with gymnema, vanilla, Vitamin , etc.

Creamer is also on the go, with powders of whole oat, coconut milk and water, vanilla, arrow root, etc. Makers want Plantee to become your new morning ritual.

I’d say that instead of sugared up coffee with doughnuts you could switch to creamy Plantee and yogurt and be on your energized way. Learn more at plantee.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Southeast Texas foodie looking for her one sweater she pulls out each of our brief autumn seasons. Thanks go to local photographer/artist Darlyne Hartman for sharing her pumpkin photo with Culinary Thrill Seeking. Email darraghcastillo@icloud.com.