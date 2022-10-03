Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation

BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results.

Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete.

Bridge City Police Department officers were called at approximately 5:13 p.m. Friday to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road for a crash between a large truck and a minibike.

When authorities arrived, they found the driver of the minibike dead on scene.

Independent witnesses told officers the minibike driver was traveling eastbound on West Bessie Heights Road, and the driver of the Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on FM 1442 towards Bridge City.

The driver of the minibike reportedly failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of the two roads and was struck by the operator of the F-250.

Orange County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Hershel Stagner Jr. was called to the scene and pronounced the operator of the minibike dead.

The judge ordered an autopsy.

The victim was identified as Lancy Delious Gibbs, 62, of Orange.

— Written by Mary Meaux