KATHIE’S KORNER — God is “Always More”

Some events and products all around us are categorized, at the top of any list, as the best or more powerful.

For Example: Super Bowl (football), super heros (comics), colossal drinks, giant sandwiches, sale of the year, graduation day, XXXX large size, free or two for the price of 1.

These are exaggerations, embellishments and hooks to make us think we’re getting a fun, great deal. The truth is good packaging and, or, advertising (some with music accompaniment).

It’s on TV and other media and it is trying to convince us to go ahead and splurge or believe that it will make the item or event bright, right and useful.

My husband, legendary guitarist Mike Deasy, and I were part of the recording studios in Los Angeles. He played his pristine, creative guitar on many commercials: Barbie Doll and other Mattel toys, beer and cartoons (Josie and the Pussycats, Barbie), insurance, ESPN (Elvis song), Pepsi and more.

We know the impact the well-produced commercials have on the public and anyone who listens. Plus, we still receive royalties for current advertising. Some of the songs, like “Dizzy” Tommy Roe sang, are used on TV shows and commercials. Yay!

Our God continues to honor and bless Mike and I from our time in Hollyweird, because He’s a faithful Father, generous and an “Always More” kind of God!

I tend to make my own choices depending on my interest (sports are right up there), and what works for me and mine, with products, not changing from time to time.

When I find something that works, I usually stick with it, not wasting time, energy and money on “taking a chance” with something new.

Church is a good example of staying loyal and serving where you’re getting fed the Scriptures, loving, fun fellowship and taught a meaningful way to live and give.

Remember, there is NO perfect church, just a perfect for you. Look for it.

With God as our Leader and Heavenly Father, it’s always more and nothing ever runs out.

For example: Divine Health, Peace that passes understanding, Love (Gods Love) that never fades or fails, Eternal salvation and Joy overflowing, Wisdom given freely, and on and on, for a peace and confidence forever, amen.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.