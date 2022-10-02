BRIGHT FUTURES — Izzy Moore’s contagious spirit illuminates Bridge City High

BRIDGE CITY — She may be the head cheerleader of the Bridge City Cheerleading squad, but the spirit she spreads throughout the school is contagious.

Bridge City senior Izzy Moore is always proud to display the love she has for her school, and the student body stays energized because of it.

Moore has been a cheerleader the last six years, and she is heavily involved as the Student Body Vice President, along with the National Honor Society. She ranks No. 7 in her class.

She is part of RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership) and plays soccer for the Lady Cardinals.

She loves having a busy schedule and tries to be as uplifting as possible.

“If I can put a smile on someone’s face, whether they are having a good day or a tough one, it’s wonderful,” said Moore. “I feel I’m the type of person that anybody in the school can come to. I’m willing to give them help or advice on anything.”

Student Activities Director Cheryl Royal has really enjoyed the senior “bundle of energy,” noting Moore makes her presence known throughout the campus.

Royal said Moore is the type of student who doesn’t have to lead vocally.

“She can just do it with her smile,” said Royal.

“She has such a tremendous background and work ethic. It’s her positive energy that is the most inspiring though. She brings it every single day.”

Staying busy

Moore is staying busy as she passes the six-week mark of her final year of high school.

“It is flying by, and I’m trying to work in as many things as I possibly can,” said Moore. “I wouldn’t know what to do if I wasn’t busy with school and different projects. It’s just so much fun.”

When students and visitors enter Bridge City High School, the signs in the building are enlightening, giving the entire environment a positive image.

“We work so hard in Student Council to help our school shine,” said Moore. “So much energy goes into those signs. It gives everyone so much pride. A lot of work goes into it, but it’s so worth it. We have so many students here committed to bringing a positive image. That’s a thing that makes Bridge City special, so many of us love our school.”

Moore and the Student Council are preparing for a fall convention.

It’s a project to get excited about, because Bridge City is hosting.

“Students representing schools from all over the 409 area are coming and we can’t wait to start decorating and setting everything up,” said Moore. “It gives us an opportunity to show other students in our area what Bridge City is all about, and we all get to mingle and get to know everyone better.”

Moore also enjoyed the RYLA Camp she attended. There were more than 190 students.

They learned a lot about getting out of comfort zones and gaining ideas for leadership building.

Moore is a stickler to keeping up her grades along with her busy schedule.

That has a lot to do with her parents.

“I do it for my family,” she said. “They expect me to do well and they have really pushed me in a positive direction all of these years. I really like to strive to go over their expectations.”

Moore’s father, Chris Moore, has been a longtime coach at Bridge City. Her mother, Christine, has been right by her side all along, uplifting her in everything she does.

“My Dad really inspires me, and he’s always around the school. I get to see him pretty much every day,” said Moore. “He graduated here and used to walk these halls when he was growing up. He sets such a tremendous example and is a Bridge City Cardinal through and through.

“My Mom, she’s so awesome. She is definitely my time manager and gets me ready for everything. She makes certain I get to everywhere I need to be. She’s just great taking care of all of us.”

Athletic pursuits

Moore has been a cheerleader for six years.

“There is nothing quite like getting everyone off their feet and getting them to cheer for our teams,” said Moore. “There is just something about that Friday Night experience that really gets everyone going.”

She is a firm believer that cheer is a sport, because the student athletes are constantly jumping, flipping and must have a lot of stamina. The three-minute routines are intense.

“We’re really concentrating on the UIL contest,” said Moore. “We did really great last year, and I think we can be even better this year. It would be great if we could qualify for Nationals, which is held in Disneyland.”

After playing soccer at a young age, Moore got back into the game as a junior.

She ended up loving every minute of it.

“I was definitely rusty, but the more experience I got, the more I improved,” she said. “It was just great to be part of another team. We have so much fun. You get to meet so many people from other schools. I can’t wait to play again, especially since we get to play on our own field again this season.”

Her pursuits for after high school include attending Arkansas or Texas A&M to major in business and minor in communications.

After that, she would like to go into the law field.