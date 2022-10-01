Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash

Published 8:03 am Saturday, October 1, 2022

By Orange Leader

BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City.

Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs.

According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and minibike.

It is believed the minibike failed to make an intersection stop and struck the truck.

Gibbs, who was operating the minibike, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

More News

Small Business Symposium offering scope of help, answers for local entrepreneurs

Criminal investigation ongoing into Vidor child’s disappearance

PHOTO FEATURE — Dancing to the beat with the West Orange-Stark Fillies

PHOTO FEATURE: Waiting for the Mighty Panthers to break through

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar