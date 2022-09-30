Famous hair stylist Brandon Liberati visits Bridge City cosmetology crew

Published 12:02 am Friday, September 30, 2022

By Orange Leader

Brandon Liberati poses with Bridge City cosmetology students. (Photo courtesy of BCISD)

BRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City seniors in Cosmetology Seniors recently took a break from clients to polish up their haircutting skills by no other than Brandon Liberati.

He is a Hattori Hanzo Haircutting Educator and hair artist for many popular actors and actresses.

Adding to a large list of clientele, he has worked on the set for Stranger Things and Euphoria, is a personal stylist for a select few of Housewives (Bravo) and has worked on Lady GaGa, Ryan Reynolds and Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Thank you to Platinum Studios in Bridge City for hosting and thank you Brandon for an awesome shear class,” the district announced

