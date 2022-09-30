Criminal investigation ongoing into Vidor child’s disappearance

VIDOR — The case of a Vidor child who went missing and was later found safe at a home in Bridge City last week remains under investigation.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll confirmed Thursday that the investigation is continuing.

Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from the mother of the missing 12-year-old boy at approximately 7:15 p. m. Sept. 22.

She told police he was last seen in his room at approximately 5 p.m.

The child had exited though his bedroom window.

Carroll said the child was found safe at approximately 11 a.m. the next day at a residence in Bridge City.

Carroll did not specify how the child got from Vidor to Bridge City, but said it is under investigation.

Police know the mother is not involved in the child’s disappearance, Carroll said.

— Written by Mary Meaux