VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Area teams keep rolling in district play with sweeps

JASPER – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals remain undefeated in District 22-4A volleyball play after a 25-7, 25-4, 25-14 victory over the Jasper Lady Bulldogs.

Taryn Doiron had 13 assists, a whopping 10 aces and six kills to pace the Lady Cardinals, now 5-0 in 22-4A play.

Demi Carter claimed 10 kills and four blocks. Anna Kelly posted eight kills and five aces. Makenna Knight contributed seven aces and three kills. Cambree LaComb dished out 11 assists while Lexi Nugier had six digs.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears swept the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 25-12, 25-9, 25-5 to improve to 4-1 in District 22-4A volleyball play.

Chrissy Joseph led the Lady Bears with 12 kills while Lindi Perry and Kenna Peveto added five apiece.

Hallie Maddox set up the offense superbly, finishing with 19 assists while adding six aces. Mariah Ammons also had six aces.

Orangefield

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats made quick work of the Kountze Lions in District 22-3A volleyball play, rolling to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-13 victory at Bobcat Gym.

Kylie Mouton and Greenlea Oldham had five kills apiece and Harleigh Rawls had four as the Lady Bobcats improve to 4-2 in 22-3A play.

Brianna Moore notched 15 assists while Rawls had seven. Mackenzie Haley contributed 13 digs while Rawls had eight and Kaylea Gravett seven. Hannah Block and Libby Thurman each had two aces while Oldham collected three blocks.