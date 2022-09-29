Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school
Published 10:11 am Thursday, September 29, 2022
Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning.
The school district said it involves an LCM bus.
“Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read.
Parents of the students on board the bus at the time of the accident have been contacted.