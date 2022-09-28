PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville cuts ribbon on new stadium

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville community celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Battlin’ Bear Stadium with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday night.

Joining Superintendent Stacey Brister and Athletic Director Eric Peevey for the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon were the LCM Board of Trustees and several student leaders and athletes, all of whom will benefit from the facility upgrades.

Completion of the field comes in time for the LCM Homecoming Game, scheduled for Friday.