Orangetober Festival fun for whole family is nearing

The 2nd annual Orangetober Festival is taking place Oct. 7-9 at Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.

The Pumpkin Village features more than 10,000 pumpkins and gourds, along with photo opportunities for the entire family.

The first day of the festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Oct. 7 and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids activities, food vendors, craft beer and the featured film Hocus Pocus beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Day 2 of the Orangetober Festival kicks off with a 5k and kids 1k hosted by 3 Bros Running Company at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 8. The festival gates open at 10 a.m. Visitors can enjoy tours of the Pumpkin Village, a vendor market, Gumbo Cook-Off, kids activities, food vendors, craft beer, live entertainment on the Riverside Pavilion stage, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest, Cornhole Tournament and so much more!

Live entertainment includes headliner Kevin Fowler, Joey Greer, JT Reserve and Flava Band.

Day 3 of the Orangetober Festival begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 9 and includes tours of the Pumpkin Village, kids activities, food vendors and craft beer.

Beginning at 3 p.m., families, businesses and individuals are encouraged to bring pumpkins home for decorating, carving or eating. PLAESE NOTE, pumpkins WILL NOT be moved, claimed or taken off site prior to 3 p.m. No dogs, pets or coolers are allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion.

For additional information, call the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011 or visit orangetexas.gov.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is sponsoring the pumpkin pie eating contest at noon Oct. 8.

Age divisions include youth ages 8-12, teens ages 13-17 and adults ages 18 and up.

Registration is available online at orange.agrilife.org, select the registration tab then select the pie eating contest tab to register and complete release form.

There is no fee to enter, and prizes are given to the winner of each age division.

If you need assistance registering, call the AgriLife office at 409-882-7010.

“Come on out and have fun participating in the contest or cheering on the contestants,” organizers said.