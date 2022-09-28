LC-M, Orangefield CC teams perform well in Liberty

LIBERTY – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Orangefield cross country teams found success at the Tony Munson Invitational hosted by Liberty.

For the LC-M girls, Annabelle Fisher covered the two-mile course in 12 minutes, 30. 2 seconds to finish second overall.

She was followed by Lady Bear teammates Jenna Hallman (20th, 14:33.9), Haylie Fitzhugh (26th, 14:49.3), Danika Williamson (36th, 15:29.2), Karlie Seymour (51st, 16:16.5), Allyson Welch (54th, 16:42.2) and Carinna Mayo (62nd, 18:02.5).

Etahn Hoffpauir paced the Bear boys, running the three-milecourse in 19:13.7 to place 10th overall. He was followed by Bear teammates Jonathan Ly (20th, 19:47.7), Marshall Braus (31st, 20:25.7), Richard Perez (44th, 21:31.4), DerekLopez (48th, 22:11.2) and James Martin (5st, 22:19.2.).

The Bobcat team had strong finishes as well. The Boys would run first, and would see another great outing. First to cross the line was Tanner Sullivan in 13th place with a time of 18:40. The next Bobcats to place would be Timothy Trammell and Carson Worthy in 17th and 19th place running around the 19 and a half minute mark. Ty Butler would just narrowly miss the medal stand finishing in 24th place but ran well. The Boys finished in third place out of 10 teams in the official standings.

The Lady Bobcats saw some new personal record performances, starting with Aubree Beck running a 14:38. Next through the line was Kadee English with a new PR of 14:59. Jocelyn Hernandez and Madison Trammel would continue improving their times with new PR’s of 15:39 and 15:40.