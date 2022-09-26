VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Bobcats, Cardinals, Bears all nab sweeps

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats improved to 3-2 in District 22-3A play with a 25-22, 25-19, 26-24 victory over the Buna Lady Cougars at Bobcat Gym.

Mackenzie Haley and Greenlea Oldham had eight kills apiece for the Lady Bobcats while Lela Francis had seven and Harleigh Rawls six.

Rawls led the way with 13 digs with Haley contributing nine and Brianna Moore eight.

Moore notched 18 assists while Rawls had 17. Haley and Kylie Mouton each had a block.

* * *

BC girls

LUMBERTON – The two-time defending district champion Bridge City Lady Cardinals improved to 4-0 in District 22-4A action by downing the Lumberton Lady Raiders 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 at Raiders Gym.

Demi Carter had 16 kills, seven digs and two blocks for the Lady Cardinals.

Taryn Doiron posted 12 assists, six digs, four aces and three kills. Cambree LaComb notched 16 assists and five digs. Lexi Nugier collected 14 digs and two aces. Anna Kelly had seven kills and six digs and Ashley Hale added six digs.

* * *

LC-M girls

JASPER – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears went on the road and improved their District 22-4A record to 3-1 by downing the Jasper Lady Bulldogs 25-6, 25-9, 25-16.

Chrissy Joseph paced the Lady Bears with nine kills while Lindi Perry had five.

Hallie Maddox contributed 21 assists and five digs. Kenna Peveto had six digs and Ava White had five aces.