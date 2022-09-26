Orange County marriage licenses issued: Sept. 19, 2022 – Sept. 23, 2022
Published 8:51 am Monday, September 26, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Sept. 19, 2022, to Sept. 23, 2022 include:
Skylar K. Petroski and Allie D. Landry
Caleb M. Trahan and Morgan E. Craig
Brandon B. Thibodeaux and Brittany L. Weatherly
Justin J. Salerandi and Jenna J. Worthy
Cameron L. Anderson and Ameila J. McComb
Sage P. Seay and Kelsey L. Crowe
John H. Springer and LeAnn J. Chisholm
Justin D. Marks and Makayla C.M Hebert
James R. Heirtzler and Patricia A. Walker
Troy J. Parker and Laura L. Thibodeaux
Raymarr H. Duco and Lauren P. Romero
Murray I. Noble, III and Glayds L. Stevens
Johnny P. Massengill, Jr. and Holly A. McNorton
Malcolm P. Janise and Gwendolyn R. McFarland
Jake E. McFarland, Jr. and Kacy M. Jones
Shawn L. Allena and Dawn M. Fleming