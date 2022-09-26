Monday Morning Update: Life-threatening storm surge expected with Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian will be a major hurricane entering Southeast Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday.

There are no significant impacts for Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Hurricane Ian continues to rapidly intensify and be a major hurricane entering the Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday.

The overall track for Ian has not changed, with Ian being a powerful Category 4 Hurricane off the west coast of Florida by Wednesday morning.

Life threatening storm surge will be possible along much of the Florida west coast.

Hurricane-force winds are possible in west central Florida by Wednesday morning.

Heavy rainfall will bring the potential for flash, urban and small stream flooding, starting Tuesday in South Florida, spreading to central and north Florida on Wednesday.