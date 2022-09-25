ADOPT A PET — Brownie can be your snuggle buddy

Published 12:04 am Sunday, September 25, 2022

By Orange Leader

Come visit Brownie at the Pinehurst Animal Shelter. Call 409-998-2614. (Courtesy photo)

Meet Brownie —your new snuggle buddy.

She is ready to curl up on the couch with you and watch movies and football.

Brownie is a small dachshund-terrier mix ready for her furever human to come get her.

Consider giving Brownie a chance.

Call today to foster or adopt. At least go by and give her a loving pat on the head —she will melt your heart.

For more information, call Pinehurst Animal Shelter at 409-9982614.

More News

BRIGHT FUTURES — Firecracker Annabelle Fisher brings energy to Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Triangle Area Network easing healthcare cost burden in Orange

Orange County Elections Office temporarily moves locations

Tropical Depression expected to reach hurricane status for U.S. impact

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar