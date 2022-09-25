ADOPT A PET — Brownie can be your snuggle buddy

Meet Brownie —your new snuggle buddy.

She is ready to curl up on the couch with you and watch movies and football.

Brownie is a small dachshund-terrier mix ready for her furever human to come get her.

Consider giving Brownie a chance.

Call today to foster or adopt. At least go by and give her a loving pat on the head —she will melt your heart.

For more information, call Pinehurst Animal Shelter at 409-9982614.