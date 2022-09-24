PASTOR MOFFETT — Lack of knowledge shows in lives of our children

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.

I believe this to be true, not because of a lack of volume or access to knowledge. But because of the rejection to embrace knowledge.

In far too many cases, our people are being ruined emotionally and/or spiritually. Our people are being utterly defeated, killed or caused not to exist by damaging or attacking situations and/or others because of the rejection of knowledge.

With the Internet, we have a wide world of information at our fingertips. If we want answers or to learn how to do something, we can just Google it. And some would say that by doing this we obtain knowledge.

When I speak of knowledge, I’m speaking to the theoretical or practical understanding of a subject facts, information and skills acquired by a person through experience or education.

The process of cognitively comprehending information resulting in the soundness of an action or decision by expressing sound judgement to produce a quality result.

Most of our schools have completed the first six weeks of this new school year. Report cards have been issued.

Have our children successfully achieved the standard of educational excellence that was set for them or are they just meandering through the hallways of education only to receive grades that are not indicative of who they really are?

We get very excited for Friday Night Lights, all the while our children battle a bigger and more powerful adversary called illiteracy. Are we just as excited about academics as we are athletics?

Does the excitement and support that we give athletics spill over into or better yet, start with academics?

Do we send our children to school to receive knowledge to further their education or are we sending them to school to receive home training?

Our children for the better part of the week are fighting against so many distractions that are trying to influence and prevent them from focusing on winning at education by obtaining knowledge.

Are we teaching in the home the value and urgency for obtaining knowledge?

Are we encouraging our children to embrace the joys of learning?

They must be that dry sponge, soaking up beneficial education that will lead them into becoming a professional at something other than athletics.

Basically, as parents, are we developing or destroying the educational prowess of our lineage?

Knowledge, lack or luxury, the results will show in the lives of our children.

Pastor De’mo Moffett, MSM, BSCJ is the senior pastor at Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace. Email him at pastordemomoffett@gmail.com.