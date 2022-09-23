Vidor Police ask for help locating missing 12-year-old autistic child

Published 7:30 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By Orange Leader

Gabriel Ramb

The Vidor Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing 12-year-old autistic child.

The dispatch center received a call at approximately 7:15 p.m. Thursday from the child’s mother, who said the boy was last seen in his room at approximately 5 p.m.

The child exited through his bedroom window.

The missing boy is Gabriel Ramb of South Timberlane Street in Vidor.

He was wearing and Orange shirt with a cat on the front, gray shorts with orange stripe, black socks and black Crocs.

If anyone sees Gabriel Ramb, call 911 immediately, police said.

