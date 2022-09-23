U.S. Navy’s Hunter Smith of Orange working in Philippine Sea

Published 12:10 am Friday, September 23, 2022

By Orange Leader

Hunter Smith of Orange is seen working in Philippine Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Hunter Smith, from Orange, is seen Sept. 17

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Hunter Smith, from Orange, is seen Sept. 17 conducting preventative maintenance in the main engine room aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville.

Smith was part of the team performing routine operations in the Philippine Sea.

Chancellorsville is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.

