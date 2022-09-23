Tropical Depression expected to reach hurricane status for U.S. impact

Published 12:18 pm Friday, September 23, 2022

By Orange Leader

Tropical Depression 9, located in the eastern Caribbean Sea Friday morning, is expected to slowly strengthen while tracking westward along the southern extent of a high pressure ridge this weekend.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Towards the end of the weekend, the ridge will begin to weaken while a trough will amplify over the eastern CONUS.

This trough will allow TD 9 to make a northwest and eventually northward turn, pulling it north towards Florida through the first part of next week.

Although some adjustments in this track are possible through the next few days, no impacts to Southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana are anticipated.

Overall, dry weather is expected across our region through next week.

