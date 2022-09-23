Orange County youth encouraged to enter Food & Craft Project Contest

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension invites all Orange County youth ages 8-18 enrolled in a public, private or homeschool to enter the annual Food & Craft Project Contest.

The contest will be in conjunction with the Orange County Livestock Show Oct. 7 and 8 at Tin Top 2 Arena in Orange.

Youth can enroll for the project of their choice online at orange.agrilife.org. Select the registration tab to the right and select the Craft & Food Project Contest.

You can enter as many items as you like at no cost to register.

Categories include Food, Industrial Arts, Family & Community Science, Art, Photography and Horticultural.

Projects must be brought to Tin Top 2 Arena between 4-6 p.m. Oct. 7.

Judging of projects takes place that evening and is announced at the beginning of the livestock auction, which starts at 7 p.m.

The grand champion winner in each age division has the opportunity to have their project auction.

All reserve grand champions are placed in a silent auction. You will have the choice to auction or not.

“This opportunity allows us to show the talents of our youth,” organizers said.

For questions, call the AgriLife Office at 409-882-7010.