Orange County Elections Office temporarily moves locations

Published 2:23 pm Friday, September 23, 2022

By Orange Leader

The Orange County Elections Office has been temporarily moved.

Judge John Gothia said the move is to 106 Border Street inside of the Adult Probation Office due to maintenance issues within the building.

The phone number to the office remains the same 409-882-7973.

Office hours remain the same: open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed from noon and 1 pm for lunch.

Days of operation are Mondays through Fridays.

