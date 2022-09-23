Lamar State College Orange opens up Gator Food Pantry

Lamar State College Orange opened Gator Food Pantry this week, in conjunction with the Salvation Army of Orange, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank.

The goal of the pantry is to serve the Gator Family members who may be in need.

It is open to all LSCO students, faculty and staff with a campus ID.

Operating hours are every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Student Center (Room 221).