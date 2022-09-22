West Orange details trash collection increases, reasons why it was needed

Published 12:28 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Orange Leader

WEST ORANGE — Trash fees are going up in West Orange.

Effective Oct. 1, the city announced the rates for trash collection are increasing for residential and commercial customers.

The new rates were unanimously approved this month by the City Council.

In 2021, the City’s contractor raised the rates paid for these services, officials said. At that time, the City absorbed additional cost and did not pass it on to customers.

“However, the City simply cannot absorb the latest increase from the contractor that is also to go into effect on Oct. 1,” a City of West Orange statement read.

New monthly rates, effective with the October bill, are as follows:

Residential

• one cart, $23.25 per month (currently $22.16)

• two carts, $35.05 per month (currently $33.96)

Commercial

• one cart, $43.25 per month (currently $42.16)

• two carts, $65.85 per month (currently $64.76)

West Orange officials said the City does offer a 10 percent discount off of the base if paid on an annual basis and a 5 percent discount off of the base if paid on a semi-annual basis.

More News

Hungry? Pumpkin pie eating contest at Orangetober Festival is for you.

PHOTO FEATURE — Vidor recognizes departing school board members

PHOTO FEATURE — Advanced culinary students cooking up great meals in Vidor

Take a look at West Orange Volunteer Fire Department’s newest truck, which comes with upgrades

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar