PHOTO FEATURE — Vidor recognizes departing school board members
Published 12:06 am Thursday, September 22, 2022
At the September school board meeting, the Vidor Independent School District recognized former school board members who recently resigned their positions due to other obligations. “We would like to thank Mr. Mike Marion and Mrs. Kimberly Crossley for serving the students, staff and community of VISD with dedication,” a district statement read. Pictured, from left, are Marion, Crossley and Superintendent Dr. Jay Killgo.