PHOTO FEATURE — Vidor recognizes departing school board members

Published 12:06 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Courtesy of Deedra LaPray)

At the September school board meeting, the Vidor Independent School District recognized former school board members who recently resigned their positions due to other obligations. “We would like to thank Mr. Mike Marion and Mrs. Kimberly Crossley for serving the students, staff and community of VISD with dedication,” a district statement read. Pictured, from left, are Marion, Crossley and Superintendent Dr. Jay Killgo.

