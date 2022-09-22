Hungry? Pumpkin pie eating contest at Orangetober Festival is for you.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is sponsoring a pumpkin pie eating contest at the Orangetober Festival.

The contest starts at noon Oct. 8.

The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting the 2nd annual Orangetober Festival. This event will be held Oct. 7-9 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive in Orange.

Pumpkin pie eating contest age divisions include youth ages 8-12, teens ages 13-17 and adults ages 18 and up.

Registration is available online at orange.agrilife.org, select the registration tab then select the pie eating contest tab to register and complete release form.

There is no fee to enter, and prizes are given to the winner of each age division.

If you need assistance registering, call the AgriLife office at 409-882-7010.

“Come on out and have fun participating in the contest or cheering on the contestants,” organizers said.