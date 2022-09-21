VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Cardinals fend off Vidor; Lady Cats fall to powerful Hardin

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals fended off the Vidor Lady Pirates in four games in District 22-4A play at Cardinal Gym.

The Lady Cardinals won 25-16, 25-13, 24-26, 25-23 as the Lady Pirates battled them tough in the last two games.

Demi Carter had 14 kills, seven digs, four aces and two blocks as the two-time defending district champion Lady Cardinals remain undefeated in district play.

Anna Kelly had 13 kills, eight digs and four aces. Taryn Doiron put together 18 assists, 10 kills, eight digs and four aces. Cambree LaComb contributed 16 assists and 14 digs while Lexi Nugier had 12 digs.

Rylie Sherman led the Lady Pirates with four kills and had two aces. Jaden lee had three kills and an ace. Brilie Cornelison, Madison Jones and Madi Powell teamed up for six kills and four blocking assists.

Orangefield

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats battled the state’s No. 7-ranked team in the Hardin Lady Hornets well but fell to the district favorites 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-5 at Bobcat Gym in District 22-3A play.

Mackenzie Haley had a great night at the net for the Lady Bobcats, amassing 18 kills while Kylie Mouton and Greenlea Olham notched three apiece.

Harleigh awls had 10 digs while Haley had nine. Brianna Moore collected 17 assists while Rawls had four aces and Hannah Block had two.