AIR RESCUE TRAINING: Local students get 1st-hand look at medical work from helicopter

BRIDGE CITY — Health and nursing students earned some valuable hands-on experience as they received a demonstration from an Air Rescue helicopter.

The health and nursing program is part of Bridge City High School’s Career and Technology Education program.

Several students were able to learn what it is like to be a flight nurse for Air Rescue and see the equipment used and what it is like to utilize the small space of a helicopter.

The instructor was also able to tell students what a typical day is like as a flight nurse.

The helicopter landed on the practice field near the high school last week.

“Our healthcare classes are learning about different employment opportunities in healthcare,” BCISD Public Relations Director Natasha Ray said. “Our certified program got to go out there along with our Allied Health kids. It was mostly juniors and seniors.”

Ray said the experience was unmatched for the students.

“Not only were they able to get their hands on the equipment and learn from a flight nurse that actually does the job, they were also able to ask questions,” Ray said. “Both of our teachers for that class are former nurses. They have worked in hospitals. But as far as that specialized profession, they got to experience that from someone that has lived it.”

Ray said it is always beneficial when students get to see first hand how things and people work.

“It was a really good opportunity for them,” Ray said. “They got to get up close and personal. You just can’t learn everything from a textbook or in a classroom. They got to talk to professionals that live that life on a daily basis.”

A new CTE building was part of a bond that passed earlier this spring. Construction for the new building is expected to go up for bid early next year.

Superintendent Mike Kelly previously said the goal is for students, faculty and staff to be in the new buildings by the start of the 2024 school year.

— Written by Chris Moore