Retired teachers group meeting for fall conference

Retired teachers in District 5 (Orange, Jefferson, Hardin, Chambers and Jasper counties) have their fall conference Sept. 29 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, 630 Calder, second floor).

Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m., call to order at 9:30 a.m. and speaker No. 1 is at 9:45 a.m.

Tim Lee, executive director of the Texas Retired Teachers Association, will address the fact teachers who retired after 2004 have never had a cost-of-living adjustment and how this has affected the elderly retirees in their daily lives.

Aside from being the advocate for retiree benefits, Lee is an exceptional speaker and motivator, organizers said.